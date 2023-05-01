GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GMéxico Transportes Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMXTF remained flat at 2.33 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 871. GMéxico Transportes has a 1-year low of 2.15 and a 1-year high of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.17.
GMéxico Transportes Company Profile
