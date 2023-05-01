GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GMéxico Transportes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMXTF remained flat at 2.33 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 871. GMéxico Transportes has a 1-year low of 2.15 and a 1-year high of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.17.

GMéxico Transportes Company Profile

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. operates as a railway transportation company in Mexico. It provides general hauling and intermodal railroad services, as well as passenger transportation services; and ancillary terminal management and inter-terminal hauling services. The company operates a fleet of 811 locomotives and 30,070 cars.

