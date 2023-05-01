Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Golden Star Enterprises Price Performance

Golden Star Enterprises stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Golden Star Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

