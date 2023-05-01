Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Golden Star Enterprises Price Performance
Golden Star Enterprises stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Golden Star Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile
