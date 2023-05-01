Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Update

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,900 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 796,900 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSUN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Golden Sun Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Golden Sun Education Group by 29,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Sun Education Group Trading Down 5.9 %

GSUN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. Golden Sun Education Group has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $95.00.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

