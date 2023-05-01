Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at DA Davidson

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.25.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Graco will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Articles

