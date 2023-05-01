GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

EAF stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.43. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday.

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

