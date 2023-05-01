GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 1580241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 161.67% and a net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Sunday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $39,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in GrafTech International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,830,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after buying an additional 2,660,762 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 27.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 2,297,970 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 252.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,010,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 2,155,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 540.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 1,635,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Stock Down 11.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.36.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

