Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Update

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. 380,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $386.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

