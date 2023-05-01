Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.02 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 730,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,928 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 7.0% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $21,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

GSIE stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

