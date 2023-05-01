Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 72,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $25.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

