Grin Achieves Market Cap of $6.01 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Grin has a market cap of $6.01 million and $762,630.28 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,001.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00308646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.16 or 0.00543413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00068295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00415885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

