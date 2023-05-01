GS Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

GS Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,757,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,949,000 after buying an additional 560,465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 839,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 502,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 941.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 329,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 298,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,168. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

