GS Investments Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMT traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $202.86. The company had a trading volume of 123,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day moving average is $209.27.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

