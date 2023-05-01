GS Investments Inc. Sells 3,875 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

GS Investments Inc. lowered its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of PFFD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.93. 484,630 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.
About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
