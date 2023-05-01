GS Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GS Investments Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.94. 1,139,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,221,686. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.



