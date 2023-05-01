Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

