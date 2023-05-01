Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hammer Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,530. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Hammer Technology has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
Hammer Technology Company Profile
