Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hammer Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,530. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Hammer Technology has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Hammer Technology Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in providing wireless telecommunication services. It also focuses on providing digital stored value technology through its HammerPay mobile payments platform. The company was founded on September 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

