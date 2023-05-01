Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWCPZ traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.14. 17,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

