Hanesbrands’ (HBI) Maintains Rating Reiterated at SpectralCast

SpectralCast reissued their maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HBI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.
Hanesbrands Stock Up 5.9 %
NYSE HBI opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $12,663,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.