Hanesbrands’ (HBI) Maintains Rating Reiterated at SpectralCast

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HBI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.

NYSE HBI opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $12,663,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

