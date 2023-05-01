Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBI. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 15.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

