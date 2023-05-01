Harbor Advisory Corp MA Buys 105,203 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 532.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,203 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 166,034 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,553,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

