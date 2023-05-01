Harbor Advisory Corp MA Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $104.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

