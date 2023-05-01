Harbor Advisory Corp MA Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,023,000 after acquiring an additional 235,341 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $76.90 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

