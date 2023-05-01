Harbor Advisory Corp MA Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,023,000 after acquiring an additional 235,341 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDLZ opened at $76.90 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.
MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
