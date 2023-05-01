Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases 230 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4,546.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,612,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,000.

MDY stock opened at $454.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.23.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

