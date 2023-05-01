Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Down 7.6% in April

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 294,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harvard Bioscience

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,866,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,358.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $36,867.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,402.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,187,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 1,472,061 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,253,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 633,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 218,832 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,136,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 400,411 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harvard Bioscience Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HBIO stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $241.33 million, a P/E ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

