Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 322,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 147.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 407.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Towle & Co increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,552,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,350 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hawaiian Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:HA opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $429.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

