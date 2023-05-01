HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Synlogic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99.
About Synlogic
Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.
