HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Synlogic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Synlogic by 20.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Synlogic by 60.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 47,155 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

