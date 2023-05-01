HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Boosted by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 2.4% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDB traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.45. 182,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

