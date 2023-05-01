Head-To-Head Analysis: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) versus PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 30.23% 288.75% 14.94% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amgen and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 4 3 6 0 2.15 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Amgen currently has a consensus target price of $250.69, indicating a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Amgen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amgen is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Amgen has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amgen and PharmaCyte Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $26.32 billion 4.87 $6.55 billion $14.71 16.30 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

Amgen beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

