Head-To-Head Review: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank7 pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank7 has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank7 and Oak Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $72.37 million 3.03 $29.64 million $3.58 6.70 Oak Valley Bancorp $66.77 million 3.20 $22.90 million $3.62 7.12

Profitability

Bank7 has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bank7 and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 35.11% 24.10% 2.13% Oak Valley Bancorp 34.30% 25.40% 1.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Bank7 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bank7 has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bank7 and Oak Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank7 presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.27%. Given Bank7’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Bank7 beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

