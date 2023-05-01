Hedera Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.97 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $111.23 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00058671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00039418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00022076 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,244,634,918 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,155,749,080.50261 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06266011 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $69,328,942.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.