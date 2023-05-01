Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $33.02. 1,463,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

