Heritage Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $69.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,281.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFWA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

