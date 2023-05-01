Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $246,937.35

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $179.47 million and approximately $246,937.35 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.91 or 0.00017152 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00027011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019660 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001115 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,619.95 or 0.99929306 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.94858534 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $223,307.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

