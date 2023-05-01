Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.38.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $273.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.11. Hershey has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $273.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

