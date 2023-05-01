HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.76 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. HI has a total market capitalization of $20.76 million and $153,742.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00027060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,538.25 or 1.00061144 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0075585 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $128,376.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

