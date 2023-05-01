Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.68-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.59 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.81.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $144.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.98. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $162.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,131 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

