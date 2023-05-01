Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HLT opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $162.06.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

