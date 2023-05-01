Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $142.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.81.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.98. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.06.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.