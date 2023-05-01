Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.31

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 1581099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 739,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,918 in the last 90 days. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.