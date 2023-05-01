Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.98

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.98 and last traded at $86.98, with a volume of 776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 7.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Hologic by 7.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 248.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

