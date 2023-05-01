Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.29-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.16 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.18. The stock had a trading volume of 282,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.37. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

