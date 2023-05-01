Hooked Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.24 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00006465 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $94.68 million and $26.24 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.90083892 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $28,535,652.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

