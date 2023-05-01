Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 381 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $104.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.45.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

