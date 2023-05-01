Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

