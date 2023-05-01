Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 10,612 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.