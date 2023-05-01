Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,068 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $417.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $310.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

