Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 182 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Shell by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 149,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 40,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Shell by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.02 on Monday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

