Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Takes $214,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $99.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.