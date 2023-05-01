Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

NYSE:MSGS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.63. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.