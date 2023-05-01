Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,948 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Wendy’s worth $28,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,870 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,989,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,763. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

